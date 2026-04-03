Mario Just Got a New Game to Celebrate The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (But It’s Not What You Think)

Ever since the Switch 2 was announced, Nintendo fans have been waiting for news of the next 3D Super Mario. But so far, news of the next brand-new platformer has yet to emerge. Instead, Nintendo treated us to the Switch 2 glow-up of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which adds the Bellabel Park area. We’ve also got the release of the new Super Mario Galaxy movie, which hit theaters this week. There have been plenty of tie-in products celebrating the film, from LUSH bath bombs to the Hatchin’ Yoshi toy. Now, a new Mario game has arrived to celebrate the movie’s debut.

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No, it’s not a new Super Mario video game. But for fans and collectors, the latest drop is still exciting news. Today, Hasbro released a brand-new Super Mario Galaxy version of its capitalist classic, Monopoly. The game is available now from Amazon, Walmart, and Target stores. It updates the classic board game with Super Mario Galaxy goodness, and will no doubt be a must-have collectible for Monopoly and Mario fans.

New Super Mario Galaxy-Inspired Monopoly Game Hits Shelves Today

Image courtesy of Hasbro

Monopoly is a classic for a reason. Sure, it might cause you to flip tables or end friendships, but it’s also just plain fun. It is also among the most collectible board games out there, with special editions themed after all manner of pop-culture properties. We’ve had X-Men Monopoly, World of Warcraft Monopoly, and even The Legend of Zelda Monopoly. In fact, there have even been several Super Mario Bros. versions of Monopoly, including a release to celebrate the first Super Mario Bros. movie. Now, collectors have another game to add to their shelves with the release of this new Super Mario Galaxy edition of the beloved board game.

This new version of Monopoly will feature locations from the new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, letting players explore the galaxy and lay claim to familiar locations. In true Mario fashion, you’ll be collecting coins rather than standard currency, while also adding Lumas to your hoard. But of course, the movie’s antagonist, Bowser Jr., will lie in wait to cause chaos.

The board features several “Bowser Jr.’s Rage” spots that lie in wait to ruin your day by forcing you to draw a Rage Card. But if you spend your resources wisely, you could lay claim to locations like Bowser’s Prison or Mario & Luigi’s home. And of course, it wouldn’t be Monopoly unless you also forced your friends to cough up some coins when they land on the spaces you own.

Image courtesy of Hasbro

The board isn’t the only thing that gets a Super Mario Galaxy Movie rework for this release, either. This Monopoly edition features character tokens modeled after characters from the movie, including Peach’s pink umbrella and a Yoshi egg. The Luma tokens, coins, and game cards also feature artwork inspired by the film, making this a fully fresh version of Monopoly perfectly suited for collectors.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie edition of Monopoly is available now in stores near you. It costs $24.99 and joins the lineup of collectible Nintendo-inspired editions of the classic board game.

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