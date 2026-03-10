Lush Announces Colorful The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Collaboration

After the incredible success of Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, the team is back with another Mario installment, this time based on the 2007 video game Super Mario Galaxy.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let me just start by saying that Super Mario Galaxy is a perfect game to pick for this sequel. Having grown up in the era of the Wii, Super Mario Galaxy was a childhood classic, and I for one can’t wait to see what the team does with it. With a release date set for April 1st, we won’t have to wait too long luckily. And new products are already rolling in to let us in on even more design choices and details for the film.

This one’s a fun one too: Coming from the organic beauty chain, Lush, we’ve got a very colorful and probably delicious smelling drop of soaps, bath bombs, scrubs, jellies, and sprays.

The Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb is a standout for sure. The egg itself will melt away in proper bath bomb fashion, but instead you’ll find one of four shower gummies, each with their own blend of essential oils. Park your Switch next to the bathtub for an extra special replay of Galaxy with this accessory (just don’t let it fall in!).

On top of that, we’ve got a Yellow Luma Bubble Bar that makes the starry sidekick look adorable in bubble-bar-form. That one seems to be peach-scented, a little funny since his (former) Princess is actually Rosalina, played by Brie Larson in the new film. Oppositely, the Princess Peach’s Crown Soap has a strawberry scent to it, primed with “hydrating strawberry seed oil.”

All of these colorful bath time accessories (and more) will be available starting March 10th at Lush.com or in stores:

Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb

Reveal one of four colorful, collectible shower gummies, each bursting with a unique blend of essential oils when you throw this Bath Bomb into the water.

Yellow Luma Bubble Bar

Peach-scented bubbles greet you when you bathe with the Yellow Luma Bubble Bar.

Protect the Galaxy Shower Gel



Blueberry and apple are combined in this Gel with soft rose oil and chamomile blue.

Lumas Shower Jelly



Each Luma has their own unique facial expression, making this product extra unique. Includes grapefruit and notes of raspberry.

Princess Peach’s Crown Soap

Princess Peach’s Crown is infused with strawberry as well as hydrating strawberry seed oil.

Princess Power Body Balm

This Body Balm includes a peach scented and blueberry-scented cosmic aesthetic.

Princess Rosalina Lip Scrub

This Lip Scrub blends softening oils and hydrating butters, mixed with castor sugar for an extra hydrating scrub.

Princess Peach Lip Jelly

The Princess Peach Lip Jelly is cited to keep those lips fresh and un-chapped for all Bowser-fighting adventures.

Princess Rosalina Body Spray

Blueberry and airy apple aromas are combined with calming chamomile and rose oils, in this body spray from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie × Lush collection.

Question Block Gift Box

Multiple The Super Mario GalaxyMovie x Lush products are available in this Question Block Gift Box.

Mario Shower Gel

A blend of fresh pomegranate juice and Persian lime oil combine to create cola-scented gel.

Luigi Shower Gel

Fresh apple juice and zesty grapefruit oil combine in the Luigi Shower Gel!