New Game Puts a Pokemon Spin on a Classic (And It’s Out Now)

These days, there is no shortage of ways to engage with the Pokemon franchise. From multiple mobile games to big releases like Pokemon Pokopia and the upcoming Pokemon Champions, it’s easy to enjoy the franchise pretty much anywhere. But that doesn’t mean fans don’t love to see new takes on Pokemon games emerge, especially when they give us a break from screen time. And today, Hasbro released a new tabletop game that puts a Pokemon spin on a nostalgic board game many of us grew up with.

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Starting today, Pokemon fans can buy a brand-new Pokemon version of Guess Who? The new game puts a Pokemon twist on the classic guessing game that was first released in the U.S. back in 1982. Many gamers of a certain age grew up with both Pokemon and Guess Who? so that makes this crossover pretty exciting. The new Guess Who? Pokemon Edition is available starting today, giving fans a new, analog way to engage with the series.

Classic Board Game Guess Who? Just Launched a Pokemon Edition

Image courtesy of Hasbro

For those who aren’t familiar or need a refresher, Guess Who? is a straightforward yet entertaining guessing game. Each player has a board filled with character photos that only they can see. The goal is to ask questions to help you narrow down the options until you find out which character your opponent drew at the start of the game. As you guess, you flip down each photo as you rule out options. It’s delightfully simple, yet surprisingly entertaining. And this new version puts a Pokemon twist on the classic formula.

Guess Who? Pokemon Edition features a total of 48 different Pokemon. It comes with a modern take on the classic game boards, designed to fold up for easy transportation. The gameplay itself is pretty much standard Guess Who?, where players will each choose a Pokemon, then take turns asking questions to guess who the other player chose. 8 different Pokemon types are featured on the game’s double-sided boards, which offer some variety so you’re not choosing from the same pool of Pokemon each time.

Image courtesy of Hasbro

From the product images, it’s clear that we aren’t just pulling from the Kanto region this time around, either. I spot more recent additions to the lineup of Pokemon, including Espurr, Alcremie, and the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters. But of course, familiar faces like Pikachu and Flareon are also in the mix. Depending on the questions you ask, you can use deeper lore for longtime Pokemon fans or keep it simple for those who might not be as familiar with which generation introduced which Pokemon.

Games like Guess Who? are easy to set up and great for casual players, including kids. This version is suited for ages 6 and up and is designed as a 2-player game. Guess Who? is already a great party or family game, and who wouldn’t want to put a Pokemon twist on game night? The new Guess Who? Pokemon Edition game retails for $24.99. It is available on Amazon now.

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