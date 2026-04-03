Super Mario Galaxy Movie Stars Race To Hatch Yoshi Eggs (And Here’s How To Get One Of Your Own)

Beloved Nintendo icons Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi are all celebrating a stellar first day at the box office for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which brought in a truly impressive $68 million, and it still has the rest of the weekend to add even more to that big-time total. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also making an impact in the toy aisle with its newest sensation from Spin Master known as the Hatchin’ Yoshi, and not only can you watch the stars of the film hatch their own Yoshi eggs below, but you can also find out how to get a Hatching’ Yoshi of your own.

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Hatching’ Yoshi is the newest creation from Spin Master, and they got Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Brie Larson (Rosalina) and Charlie Day (Luigi) to test them out firsthand. As you can see in the video below, Larson’s Yoshi was the first to break through his shell, and he was talking up a storm almost immediately. Day’s Yoshi took a little longer to hatch, but once he was out, both Yoshis started talking to each other, and Larson’s Yoshi even sent out the video with an adorable laugh.

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What Is A Hatchin’ Yoshi, and How Do You Get One?

The Hatchin Yoshi is the next evolution of the Primal Hatch Jurassic World Hatching Dinosaur Egg, which featured a baby T-Rex that could break out of its egg and featured lights and sounds. Now Spin Master has created an all-new Yoshi version, and as you might expect, the adorable factor has been raised to 11.

Hatchin’ Yoshi comes in a white and green spotted egg, and when you start to interact with it, the egg begins to rock side to side all by itself. Soon, the egg will start to crack, and Yoshi will pop out of the egg with his trademark line of “Yoshi”, but you can also keep the bottom portion of the egg to serve as his display.

Once Yoshi is out of the egg, he has some additional interactive features. You can pat Yoshi’s nose and head to have him react, and he has light-up features as well. Yoshi’s eyes light up when he’s ready to play, and he’ll rock his head side to side as you play with him. You can also press his shell down and speak to Yoshi to hear a response, and after a while, Yoshi will end the conversation on his own with an “awww” before shutting down.

Hatchin’ Yoshi Interactive Figure

The Hatchin’ Yoshi has proved quite popular with fans, and previously, it was out of stock. The good news is that Yoshi is back in stock now exclusively at Walmart, and you can get it while it’s available right here. Hatchin’ Yoshi retails for $99.00.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in theaters now.

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