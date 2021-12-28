Mario Party Superstars Fans Want to See DLC Boards and Mini-games

Back in October, Nintendo released Mario Party Superstars for the Nintendo Switch. The game compiles boards and mini-games spanning the history of the franchise, with a focus on the Nintendo 64 entries in particular. However, many fans would like to see the game incorporate more options, most notably boards from the GameCube era. The series has been enjoyed by audiences since 1998, and there are no shortage of great boards and mini-games that could be added. It seems that a number of Switch owners received Mario Party Superstars for Christmas this year, and many took to social media to share their hopes that more content will be added in 2022.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has not made any announcements about DLC for the game at this time; however, there is some hope! After all, Nintendo has provided free DLC for Mario Golf: Super Rush over the last few months, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently received a significant paid expansion. It seems entirely possible the company could do something similar for Superstars, one way or another. For now, fans will just have to keep making their voices heard!

Omg so many people got mario party superstars LETS DO DLC — chris (@emotwink666) December 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/WorkMi3ster/status/1475217048749977614

I really want a GameCube DLC pack for Mario Party Superstars. — Spin (@SPINDASH77) December 24, 2021

Praying that NDCube gives us some DLC for Mario Party Superstars – whether it's paid or free — Daniel (@_danpar) December 25, 2021

The real Christmas present I want is to get spiny desert DLC for mario party superstars it will actually make me buy the game… pic.twitter.com/cchqGXDe0e — Qamar (@Lion_Moon_) December 25, 2021

Mario party superstars should add koopa’s tycoon town if it ever gets DLC pic.twitter.com/r3dZOcziB9 — Trex 🍉 (@Trex_Arts) December 28, 2021

Mario Party Superstars is great. Definitely the best Mario Party game we’ve had in a long, long time. But you know what would make it better?



DLC. — Mark Cabaniss (@dude_mark) December 27, 2021

We can only hope!