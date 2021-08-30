Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Debuts New Art for the Game's Fourth Anniversary

The Nintendo Switch has seen a number of unlikely success stories, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is no exception. Released on August 29th, 2017, the game introduced the heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom to Ubisoft's bizarre Rabbids. The unlikely mash-up ended up being a huge success for both companies, and a sequel was recently announced at E3 2021. Today marks the game's fourth anniversary, and a number of folks have been celebrating the occasion, including the game's official Twitter account. The account shared an awesome new image featuring Mario, as well as the Rabbid versions of Mario and Peach.

The image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

4 years ago, Mario and his team joined forces with the mischievous Rabbids... willingly. 😉 It's been such a fun journey, and we're excited to continue it with you all! 💖 #MarioRabbids pic.twitter.com/H72glFpw5E — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) August 29, 2021

In addition to the official account, a number of fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the first game, and their excitement about the upcoming sequel.

