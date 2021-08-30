Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Debuts New Art for the Game's Fourth Anniversary
The Nintendo Switch has seen a number of unlikely success stories, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is no exception. Released on August 29th, 2017, the game introduced the heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom to Ubisoft's bizarre Rabbids. The unlikely mash-up ended up being a huge success for both companies, and a sequel was recently announced at E3 2021. Today marks the game's fourth anniversary, and a number of folks have been celebrating the occasion, including the game's official Twitter account. The account shared an awesome new image featuring Mario, as well as the Rabbid versions of Mario and Peach.
The image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.
4 years ago, Mario and his team joined forces with the mischievous Rabbids... willingly. 😉 It's been such a fun journey, and we're excited to continue it with you all! 💖 #MarioRabbids pic.twitter.com/H72glFpw5E— Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) August 29, 2021
In addition to the official account, a number of fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the first game, and their excitement about the upcoming sequel.
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle!
Time flies!
Has it really been 4 years since Mario & Rabbids came out!?! pic.twitter.com/ILRzhdStgi— The Nintendo Man (@NintendoMan064) August 29, 2021
The DK expansion is getting some love, too.
It’s been four years since Mario Rabbids released!
This game is easily one of my favorite switch titles, and in my top 5 favorite Mario games. I had a blast playing this game, I enjoyed both the main campaign and the Donkey Kong expansion. Time has really flown by, huh?— Wave (@frostedcheckers) August 29, 2021
No one expected the game to be this good.
This was one of the biggest surprises for 2017 for me. Never in hell did I think a Mario x Rabbids Xcom rpg could work so well and yet it just does. And with the sequel on the horizon, it’s a good time to appreciate this game a little more. https://t.co/S8aRL10ZVb— PBTDB (@PBTheDryBones) August 29, 2021
Some fans celebrated with art of their own!
Happy 4th anniversary Mario + Rabbids 🎉🐰#art #arte #drawing #ArtistOnTwitter #MarioRabbids #Anniversary pic.twitter.com/tiuhU7N2IM— 💥Maria💥 (@DLila27) August 29, 2021
That sequel can't come soon enough.
Happy 4 years to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle! 💕 love this game. Can’t wait for the sequel next year!— 🦑🐙 (@_ACIDHUES_) August 29, 2021
The game clearly means a lot to players.
happy birthday to the most beautiful bunnies ever concieved!! i cant wait for sparks of hope :D— 🎀💜Jawaii💜🎀 (@Jawaiibuns9) August 29, 2021
this game has pretty much changed my life!! thank you for making it possible :)#MarioRabbids #Mario #Anniversary @grantkirkhope @DavideSoliani pic.twitter.com/Of2gSLxH0K
It's the anniversary of another beloved Ubisoft game, too.
Today is the birthday of both Rayman Legends and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle!
Rayman Legends is now 8 years old, and Mario + Rabbids is now 4 years old. pic.twitter.com/JFiAlo5gQ5— Jackson (@jackmcbones07) August 29, 2021
Creative director Davide Soliani also celebrated!
That was a long journey, but we are not done yet. Thanks to all our players who have made it possible for us to go this far 😊🙏🏻. A bit hug also to our far away Divas @grantkirkhope and @EdKuehnel (a gold apple to the best between you two 😂) ❤️ https://t.co/UfBnCgOgNz— Davide Soliani (@DavideSoliani) August 29, 2021