Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase Shows Off New Gameplay, Characters

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope just recently made an appearance during Nintendo's latest Direct presentation with Nintendo and Ubisoft announcing an October release date for the new game, and to follow that up, Mario + Rabbids fans got a much more in-depth look at the game on Wednesday. Davide Soliani, the creative director working on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, hosted the showcase this week while talking fans through the new additions in this game as well as its story.

You can check out that showcase below which should now start at the correct time following the lengthy wait before the event, but if not, skip ahead to 28:22. After a brief introduction to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, we get right into the gameplay and the commentary from the creative director to provide more insights into the game.

One of the more interesting parts of the showcase takes place roughly nine minutes in when Soliani talks about some of the characters that'll be present in this game. Some of them may look familiar while others are totally new, and even more still are coming to the game from the Mario franchise such as Bowser.

"Speaking of the team, last year, we introduced two new characters to our unusual party of heroes," Soliani said. "First, there is Rabbid Rosalina, the ever-jaded Rabbid. Really different from her role model. And then, there is this mysterious new Rabbid with a sword. Her name is Edge. I hope you will like her as much as we do. Many of our beloved heroes are back as well. Each hero truly follows a unique archetype in battle that you can use to your advantage. For instance, Luigi's sharpshooter skills allow him to hit harder the farther away he is from his opponent. We can't wait for you to explore all their unique abilities. But we still felt our lineup was incomplete without a heavy hitter. And so, today, we are happy to welcome Bowser to the team."

Soliani teased that players will find out soon enough why Bowser's seen it fit to team up with Mario.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on October 20th.