Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date Revealed With New Gameplay

Following plenty of leaks and rumors, Ubisoft has officially announced that the upcoming video game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will release on October 20th during today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. In addition to the release date, more of the upcoming video game was shown featuring -- as the name implies -- Mario and the Rabbids taking on enemies with the help of the new Sparks.

In addition to the release date and new gameplay, it was also announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase that there will be a special showcase featuring Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope tomorrow, June 29th, at 12PM ET/9AM PT on the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels. Exactly what might be revealed during the showcase beyond "more details" is currently unclear, but it seems fair to assume that there will be plenty more to learn about the video game's tactical gameplay.

"Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos," an official description of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope from Ubisoft reads. "Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it's determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario, and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets."

As noted above, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on October 20th. The new title is a follow-up to the previously released Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle from Ubisoft. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what has been shown of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope so far? Are you looking forward to checking it out for yourself later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!