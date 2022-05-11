Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Release Window Reaffirmed by Ubisoft

✖

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was revealed by Nintendo and Ubisoft at E3 last year, but there has been very little information about the game since. The sequel is supposed to release sometime in 2022, but the lack of updates has left many fans wondering if it might have been pushed back. Today, Ubisoft revealed that Sparks of Hope is one of three titles that the publisher plans to ship by March 31, 2023. That means that Sparks of Hope could have slipped into the first quarter of 2023, but it still could release sometime through the end of 2022.

While E3 has been cancelled this year, it's a safe bet that we'll still see a big Nintendo Direct presentation within the next month or two. Nintendo Switch has several major games set to release within the next few months, including Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Live a Live, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Splatoon 3. However, we don't know much about the fourth quarter of 2022. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will likely release around November, while Bayonetta 3 does not currently have a set date. A new Nintendo Direct could shed light on what to expect for the rest of the year, and potentially reveal whether we'll see Sparks of Hope in 2022.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released on Nintendo Switch in 2017. While the concept of mixing the world of Mario with the Rabbids raised a lot of eyebrows, the game proved to be a surprise critical and commercial success. As such, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding the sequel, and it will be interesting to see if it releases this year, or if it ends up pushed back, as we recently saw with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope could give Switch a big Mario release for the holiday season, but hopefully Ubisoft won't release the game until it's good and ready!

