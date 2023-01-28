New Mario Sports Game Leaked by Nintendo Insider

According to a well-known Nintendo insider, another Mario sports game is already in development at Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Now Entertainment. The insider continues noting that it's "very likely" that this will be a new Mario Baseball game, which has been dormant since 2008 when Mario Super Sluggers was released via the Nintendo Wii. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report other than a brief tease that it will have guest characters, and, specifically, Pac-Man. The report comes the way of Zippo Speaks, an insider and leaker who has proven reliable in the past, particularly when it comes to Nintendo and Persona. And for what it's worth, they've relayed word of previous new installments in the Mario Sports series before they were officially announced.

"In today's 'no s**t' news, Nintendo is preparing a brand new Mario Sports game, this time being developed by Bandai Namco and Now Entertainment. This is very likely to be a new installment in the Mario Baseball series, which hasn't seen a new entry since 2008's Mario Super Sluggers, though baseball did appear in Mario Sports Superstars for the 3DS in 2017."

Given that tennis, golf, and soccer have already all got their new installments on Switch, it seems inevitable that baseball will now get its shine as the last core sport in the series not to be touched yet. In other words, in addition to a report, this is also just a safe prediction.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is all unofficial information, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. This game could get cancelled or kicked down the road and all of sudden all this information will no longer be accurate or relevant, assuming it's either in the first place.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. Typically, it does not comment on rumors or leaks or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. There's no reason to expect this pattern to break in this instance, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.