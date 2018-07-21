Mario Tennis Aces Has Finally Nerfed God-Tier Bowser Jr.

If you’ve played even a couple of matches of Mario Tennis Aces Online you will know the game has one, big problem: Bowser Jr. is god-tier, and everyone plays as him.

That’s right, all of those tennis lessons Bowser forced his son to take have paid off, making him easily the most over-powered character in the game. And now almost a month later, Nintendo is finally doing something about the little devil.

Earlier this week a new patch – 1.1.2 – released, and with it came some much needed adjustments. The initial tweaks included adjusting how fast the character can move when charging a shot, and lowering the angle at which he hits the ball back. In other words, they made his insane space control not as effective.

According to Nintendo, more adjustments will be made to the character in time for the August tournament.

The update also made some sweeping changes to all characters, adjusting the range within which a character is able to return the ball, as well as how much energy is used when doing a trick shot to hit a ball that goes behind them.

Further, it made the distance you can move and the scope between left and right shorter, as well as shortened the time it takes to successfully recover energy and increased how much energy is used when a Trick Shot is late.

Also, when returning a serve, a ball cannot inflict a Body Shot until it bounces once. You can read further about some other minor changes by clicking here.

With Bowser Jr. done, all Nintendo has to do is nerf Waluigi, and all will be right in the world. Oh, and for Pete’s sake Nintendo, buff Toad already. I’m tired of being clobbered online when I use him. Toad is obviously the most OP character in the game when it comes to cuteness, but otherwise he’s pretty bad.

Mario Tennis Aces is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our review of the game to see what we think of the newest entry in the beloved Mario spin-off series.