Mario Tennis Aces Demo Datamining Reveals Full List of Characters

The Mario Tennis Aces demo just came out for Nintendo Switch; and while you can’t do too much with it yet, it’ll be going online in a few days, giving players the chance to check out its gameplay and see how well they fare against the competition.

But some dataminers recently did some digging into the demo to see what they could come up with, and they found a whole list of characters that could be included in the final game.

Now keep in mind this isn’t a final roster — this is just what the dataminers were able to find in the demo. The final release could feature several other popular faces, like Wario, Waluigi and others. But thus far, Aces is shaping up with a killer list of characters.

Mario

Luigi

Wario

Waluigi

Peach

Daisy

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

Koopa (Bowser)

Koopa Jr. (Bowser Jr.)

Hone Koopa (Dry Bowser)

Teresa (Boo)

Rosetta (Rosalina)

Kinopico (Toadette)

Kinopio (Toad)

Diddy Kong

Noko Noko (Koopa Troopa)

Pata Pata (Koopa Paratroopa)

Hey-Ho (Shy Guy)

Kameck (Kamek)

Catherine (Birdo)

Gabon (Spike)

Wanwan (Chain Chomp)

Bunbun (Boom Boom)

Karon (Dry Bones)

Gesso (Blooper)

Some of these characters may come as a bit of a surprise. For instance, a playable Chain Chomp on the court? How do they hold a racket?

But others seem like standard characters within the game. It’s good to see Toad and Toadette get equal billing; the Shy Guy and a few other bad guys make an appearance; and, hey, Diddy Kong gets some love this time alongside Donkey Kong!

Again, the roster isn’t completely finalized, so it’s too soon to tell who all will show up within the game. But it looks like a fairly reasonable amount of characters will be available for the forthcoming online tournament, with a varying degree of styles for players to choose from. It should only take you a few rounds to find a particular character to get used to.

The online tournament will take place from June 1 through 3 so you’ll have lots of opportunities to, ahem, raise a racket with your friends. Here’s hoping you manage to get in an ace or two!

Mario Tennis Aces releases on June 22 for Nintendo Switch.

(Hat tip to NintendoLife for the scoop!)