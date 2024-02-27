Marvel's Spider-Man Star Yuri Lowenthal Shares What He Knows About Spider-Man 3

Yuri Lowenthal, the actor behind Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has now revealed what he knows about a potential third entry in the series. It shouldn't come as much of a shock that Insomniac Games will likely look to create Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in the future. Not only did the conclusion of the most recent installment come with some pretty big cliffhangers, but the series continues to be one of the most profitable that PlayStation has in its lineup. Despite this, Lowenthal himself says that he still hasn't spoken with anyone at Insomniac about Spider-Man 3 and doesn't yet know where the studio will take the franchise next.

**Spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are mentioned below.**

In a discussion with Variety, Lowenthal opened up about his own take on the ending of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and what it might mean for the future. Although the game's conclusion (and subsequent comments from Insomniac) suggests that Peter Parker might now be written out in favor of Miles Morales, Lowenthal is hesitant to believe that this will actually be the case. When it comes to Marvel's Spider-Man 3, specifically, Lowenthal also said he hasn't read a script of any sort for the next game as it's likely still being written.

"There have been some comments recently that were picked up to infer that Peter's out and Miles is in," Lowenthal said. "While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don't think that's what's going to happen now."

"I haven't read a script yet. They're probably still working on it," he went on to say about a new game. "But I don't think that's the last we're gonna see Peter. I think it's a cool place to leave it. It's a cool change for him. I think 100% he trusts Miles. Miles has really stepped up and he's like, 'Oh, maybe I can get a little break.'"

In the near term, Insomniac is likely more focused on finishing Marvel's Wolverine, which is set to be the next big release from the studio on PlayStation 5. Beyond this, Insomniac's plans for the next 10 years happened to leak in a massive data breach that came about at the end of 2023. Assuming that these plans don't change in the wake of layoffs that have today hit PlayStation, it's safe to say that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will eventually see the light of day even though it hasn't yet been confirmed.