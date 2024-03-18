Marvel's Spider-Man Leak May Tease First Look at Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3

A new leak associated with Insomniac Games and PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man franchise may have just given us a first glimpse of the design for Green Goblin in Marvel's Spider-Man 3. For those who finished Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this past year, it was quite clear that Insomniac set the stage for Norman Osborn to become the Green Goblin in the eventual third mainline entry. Currently, no such plans for Marvel's Spider-Man 3 have yet to be formally announced, but whenever that reveal does happen, we might now know what to expect from Green Goblin in the game.

This past week, a trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: The Great Web happened to appear online. This trailer gave fans a glimpse of a multiplayer-centric Spider-Man game from Insomniac that eventually was canceled internally at the studio. Although The Great Web will seemingly never see the light of day, Insomniac clearly did a lot of work on the title as numerous leaks in tandem with this initial trailer have now started to emerge.

One of these leaks in question happened to involve concept art for The Great Web which surprisingly featured what seems to be Green Goblin. The art, which you can see right here, finds Norman Osborn staring out over a New York City skyline that is on fire. In the skies around the city are numerous people on gliders, which are clearly meant to be Green Goblin-adjacent characters of some sort. One of these Green Goblin characters can clearly be made out in the center of the image and they're seen with a green, scale-like face, a tattered purple cloak, and are also wearing a set of combat armor.

Although it's not known exactly what this art could have represented on a story level in Spider-Man: The Great Web, there's a chance that this Green Goblin character design seen in the concept art could return in Spider-Man 3. Even though The Great Web was scrapped, it's very possible that those internally at Insomniac might try to repurpose some of this work for the next proper Spider-Man game that the studio releases. That being said, since this art is merely conceptual, there's no guarantee that what has been shown off will represent the final version of Green Goblin that assuredly will show up in Spider-Man 3.

As mentioned, Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has yet to be formally announced by Insomniac Games, likely because the studio is hard at work on Marvel's Wolverine, which is set to come to PlayStation 5 in the future. A more detailed roadmap of Insomniac's plans for the next 10 to 15 years also happened to leak in late 2023, but it's not known if the studio will continue with this strategy in light of the information becoming public.