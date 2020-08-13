Developer Says EA's Cancelled Star Wars Game Could Have Been "Game of the Year Contender"

✖

Producer Zach Mumbach has shed new light on EA's cancelled Star Wars game, codenamed Project Ragtag. In a new interview with the MinnMaxShow, Mumbach revealed that the game would have been a mash-up of Star Wars and Uncharted, with a protagonist meant to evoke Robin Hood and Star-Lord. While some footage of the game was released, the development team at Visceral actually had several sequences that were nearly finished that fans never actually got to see. Once such moment included a chase sequence with an AT-ST that sounds like it would have been a big hit with Star Wars fans.

"[It was] this crazy AT-ST moment which was really cool," Mumbach said to the MinnMaxShow. "You were on foot running from it and it was trying to hunt you down but you were more agile, slipping through these alleyways, barreling through and crashing and using all the destruction of Frostbite... You would have been like 'oh that's like Star Wars Uncharted'."

Unfortunately, it seems that there were a number of headaches throughout development. The game was in development for two years, and there was apparently pressure from EA to get the game finished. The game would have been directed by Amy Hennig, best known for her work on video game franchises such as Uncharted and Jak and Daxter. In the interview, Mumback spoke glowingly about her role.

"...I'm thinking, this is effing Amy Hennig, we have the chance to make the greatest Star Wars game ever made and a possible Game of the Year contender," Mumbach said to the MinnMaxShow.

While this all sounds quite exciting, it seems there's very little hope of EA ever reviving the project. Several team members are now at Crystal Dynamics, working on Marvel's Avengers. Mumbach left EA to join indie developer The Wandering Band, LLC. The company is currently working on the upcoming game Airborne Kingdom. Hennig is now with Skydance Media as part of an interactive media division.

Of course, it's impossible to say what might have been. Cancellations are all too common in the video game industry, and the history of the medium is filled with games that never got to see the light of day, for whatever reason. For now, Star Wars fans will just have to dream about what might have been!

