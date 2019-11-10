Marvel’s Avengers Will Apparently Only Have Six Playable Heroes at Launch

If you were expecting Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix to announce more playable heroes for Marvel’s Avengers before the game launches on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May, well I have some bad news for you: it doesn’t look like that’s in the agenda. According to Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos, there will only be six playable heroes at launch: Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and Ms. Marvel. That said, while there will only be six characters to play at launch, there are more characters coming — for free — after launch. How many more heroes, hasn’t been divulged, though you’d assume this will be partially influenced by how successful the game is.

“The Hero Missions are reserved for the single-player and put the player in front of levels built for the use of a particular hero and enhance the characteristics,” said Amos while speaking to IGN Italy. Going forward you will also unlock the Warzone missions, playable with any hero and at any time, both in single-player and cooperative mode (up to four players). The only restriction is that you will necessarily need to select different heroes: no Hulk-only teams! To give more choices, after the launch other heroes will be published, in addition to the six that you will have initially available, available for free for the players.”

As for who’s coming after launch, Crystal Dynamics isn’t saying, and beyond Hawkeye, it hasn’t even dropped many hints. That said, you’d expect all of the big faces of the Avengers to be added, such as Hawkeye and Black Panther. However, if we’re only getting six at launch, I wouldn’t go into the game expecting to get a ton more after launch, unless of course this game sticks around for years and years, which it certainly could.

Marvel's Avengers is set to release on May 15, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

