‘Marvel Battle Lines’ Launches For Mobile

If you’ve been looking to test your battle card skills but wanted to do it with some of your favorite Marvel characters, relax — there’s a mobile app for that.

Nexon has announced that it has partnered up with the company to create a new strategic card battle game called Marvel Battle Lines, which has just released for mobile devices. The game features hundreds of iconic characters from the Marvel universe, including Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Venom, Squirrel Girl, Thanos and a number of others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the info from the press release, “MARVEL Battle Lines is set on a unique 3×4 grid, where players will compete with a custom deck of 12 character and ability cards and deploy them to the battlefield in order to defeat their opponent. MARVEL Battle Lines features an extensive single-player campaign with an original story crafted by Marvel writer Alex Irvine, custom character art created in collaboration with Marvel exclusively for MARVEL Battle Lines, real-time turn-based player vs. player (PvP) mode, limited time story events, and much more.”

The debut trailer for the game, which can be seen above, gives you an idea of just how tense these battles can get. And based on the story synopsis, you’ll have quite the uphill struggle ahead of you. “The Cosmic Cube has been shattered, plunging the Marvel Universe into chaos! Now, you must join forces with Super Heroes and Villains, including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and more, to collect the shards and restore the universe. “

The game is set on a free-to-play structure, so you can give it a try and then select optional cards for purchase if you wish to strengthen your deck.

Here’s the full list of features!

Collect over 100 Super Hero and Super Villain cards including Iron Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Loki, and more, in stunning art styles that make each character portrait a collectible masterpiece.

Build your deck to create your most powerful team. Combine Super Heroes and Super Villains from the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Defenders, S.H.I.E.L.D, and much more!

Set your strategy: Use your cards to grab three in a row then attack your opponent.

Battle in single player mode and compete in PvP from the very beginning.

Unleash powerful action cards to take down your enemy.

You can download the game here for iOS, and here for Google Play. And keep an eye out for our exclusive interview with Alex Irvine soon!