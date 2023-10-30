Marvel Captain America Razer Xbox Controller Bundle Is An Astonishing 56% Off
Razer's Sam Wilson Captain America controller and charging stand bundle is a steal on Woot.
Last year, Razer revealed a partnership with Marvel that would begin with a Xbox controller inspired by the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). The design of the controller is based on Sam's suit, and the charging stand is based on Captain America's iconic shield as they appeared in in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.
The limited edition Falcon and the Winter Solider Captain America Razer Xbox controller and charging stand launched at $179.99, but is now available to order here on Amazon's Woot for only $79.99 (56% off). Note that the deal will only last though the day or until they sell out.
A full breakdown of the features for Razer's Captain America controller can be found below.
- Inpsired by the new Captain America: A suit and shield aren't what defines a hero-their character does. But if you're ready to take the mantle, then become a symbol of good with the limited-edition, officially licensed Marvel Xbox controller and charging stand.
- Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button-a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately).
- Impulse Analog Triggers: Whether firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate during gameplay, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision.
- Textured Grips: Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case-making it feel more natural and easier to hold
- Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting
- Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand