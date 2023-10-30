Marvel Captain America Razer Xbox Controller Bundle Is An Astonishing 56% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last year, Razer revealed a partnership with Marvel that would begin with a Xbox controller inspired by the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). The design of the controller is based on Sam's suit, and the charging stand is based on Captain America's iconic shield as they appeared in in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

The limited edition Falcon and the Winter Solider Captain America Razer Xbox controller and charging stand launched at $179.99, but is now available to order here on Amazon's Woot for only $79.99 (56% off). Note that the deal will only last though the day or until they sell out.

A full breakdown of the features for Razer's Captain America controller can be found below.