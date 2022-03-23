New Xbox Controller Revealed Based on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

At the end of last year’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Sam Wilson officially stepped into the role of Captain America, while donning his iconic costume design from the comics. Fans of the series will soon have a chance to own an Xbox controller and quick charging stand based on that design, thanks to Razer. The controller itself is modeled after Sam’s suit, while the charger features Captain America’s shield. The new Captain America logo can also be found on the battery case. At this time, the controller does not have a confirmed release date.

An image of the controller can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in signing up for notifications regarding availability can do so right here. The controller and stand are priced at $179.99.

The controller has already led to a lot of excitement from Marvel fans, though some are surprised to see this released so long after the end of the Disney+ series; at this point, the show debuted more than a year ago! Of course, Anthony Mackie will star in a fourth Captain America movie at some point in the future, though a date has not been set, as of this writing. The comic version of Sam Wilson is also going by Captain America again, starring in Captain America: Symbol of Truth, a new series starting in May.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first Xbox tie-in we’ve seen for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Last spring, Anthony Mackie appeared in a series of commercials for Xbox Game Pass. In the commercials, he reprised his role as Sam Wilson, with the concept being that Xbox Game Pass could help him catch up on all of the video games he missed out on during the five years he was “dead,” thanks to the snap of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. It was a very interesting concept, and it actually played up on some real elements of the MCU canon!

Are you looking for a new Xbox controller? What do you think of this design from Razer?