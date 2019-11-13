Marvel Champions Reveals New Wrecking Crew Scenario Pack

Fantasy Flight is hitting the ground running with its new game Marvel Champions, and now fans have a whole new scenario pack to look forward to featuring The Wrecking crew. The new scenario pack comes with 73 brand new cards, and unlike other scenarios for the game, it puts all four members of the crew, which includes Wrecker, Piledriver, Bulldozer, and Thunderball, in play at the same time. Each one will also have their own side scheme too, and they will be working in tandem to further their one specific goal, which is to break out of prison, so you better come prepared to battle.

That might seem like overwhelming odds to overcome, but there is hope for your team. The good news is that all four are not acting during the villain phase, as only one member of the team will be the active villain. That means boost and encounter cards pulled during that phase only refer to the active villain and not to all four, so you can take a breath now.

Certain card effects will switch the active villain however, so your goals and play style will also need to adjust accordingly. For instance, Wrecker focuses on damage dealing and will hit hard if an attack goes undefended. His side scheme also becomes a damage dealer if 10 or more threat is placed on it, and it doesn’t help that his weapon allows threat to be placed on his teammate’s cards as well, so it will be up to the hero to get rid of that weapon at all costs.

Other members will change up the tactics, like Thunderball, who can speed up the pace of completing their scheme and can unleash a horde of stun tokens on your squad, setting you back further. Also, Radioactive Buildup looks rough.

Piledriver, on the other hand, can hit hard in pure damage, but he’s also able to knock out support and upgrade cards on your side with his scheme, and that can do some lasting damage. He also has the ability to taunt, making him the only target you can attack, and that can set you back as well.

As for Bulldozer, he is pure charing fury, and that overkill trait allows him to target an ally and have any excess damage transferred to your hero. His Clear the Road scheme is also a doozy, as it allows him to make the players discard the top 10 cards from their decks once the threat reaches 10.

It’s going to be tough to take this team down, but we’re sure you can figure out a way to make it happen. The Wrecking Crew scenario pack will hit stores during the first quarter of 2020, and you can get an up-close look at the set starting on the next slide. You can also find more of our Marvel Champions coverage right here!

Packaging

The Crew

A Powerful Team

Bulldozer

Piledriver

Thunderball

Wrecker