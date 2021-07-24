Marvel: Crisis Protocol Shows Off Ancient One's Impressive Abilities

✖

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has revealed the Ancient One's abilities, showing off her impressive attack set that should make her a must-play character on a lot of rosters. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games revealed the character card for the Ancient One, a character that will be released for the game later this year. This version of the Ancient One is inspired by the character's appearance in the Doctor Strange movie, although she retains her origin as a resident of Kamar-Taj in the game. As expected for a master of the Mystic Arts, the Ancient One boasts several impressive attacks that should make her a must-play character in several roster configurations.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

As shown below, the Ancient One's attacks are all Mystic attacks, which many characters are weak defending against. Several of the Ancient One's attacks also negate an opponent's successful defense dice, with the Shards of the Seraphim gaining Pierce when a wild is rolled and the Astral Strike negating all Critical dice from the defending character's roll. Astral Strike also Staggers its target, which can critically disrupt an opponent's strategy during thegame. While an Astral Strike costs 4 Energy to use, the Ancient One generates 2 Energy at the start of every round, thanks to her passive Keeper of the Eye of Agamotto ability.

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

The Ancient One does have some drawbacks, as her Physical and Energy defenses are both on the weak side. However, her Martial Artist and Keeper of the Eye of Agamotto abilities means that she'll reliably negate some damage whenever she's targeted with an attack. She won't be able to take a lot of damage, but she should still be a viable character in many roster configurations.

The Ancient One will be released as part of the Ancient One and Baron Mordo Character Pack, which will be released later this year.