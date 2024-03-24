Apocalypse, Mephisto, Dracula Coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol

Atomic Mass Games has revealed a full slate of releases for its Marvel: Crisis Protocol game. Today at Adepticon, the Asmodee subsidiary focused on miniatures skirmish games revealed the roadmap for its three core games, including Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The upcoming releases are headlined by several big villains, including Apocalypse and Mephisto, both of which come with unique mechanics and abilities. Apocalypse notably can turn other characters into his Horsemen, giving them additional abilities, while Mephisto has the ability to make "Faustian Bargains" as some sort of mechanic. Apocalpyse will be released in 3Q 2024, while Mephisto will be released in Q4 2024.

Other miniatures showcased for the game include the already announced expansion of Spider-Man characters, with Gwenom and Scarlet Spider coming in one Character Pack and Vulture, Shocker, Electro, and Sandman in another Character Pack. Both Spider-Man adjacent packs will be released in May 2024. In July, Marvel will release a Character Pack featuring Black Panther (Chosen of Bast) and Namor the Submariner. During the Adepticon presentation, an Atomic Mass Games spokesperson stated that the new Black Panther was a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away during the early sculpting process. Also being released in July are the previously announced Shang-Chi and Silver Sable Character Packs.

In August, new versions of several Thor characters will be coming, with new sculpts of Thor and Loki (this version of Thor will be a 6 Threat character), and the new Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) and Lady Sif Character Pack.

Later in the year, Atomic Mass Games will release new X-Men related characters, with Weapon X (Wolverine in his classic Weapon X-brainwashing equipment) and Maverick appearing in a Character Pack and Sunspot and Warlock appearing in another. The Sunspot/Warlock Character Pack will also introduce a New Mutants affiliation. Alongside Apocalypse will be an Angel/Archangel Character Pack, bringing both versions of the original X-Men characters to the table.

For Halloween, Marvel: Crisis Protocol will introduce a Tomb of Dracula line, with Dracula coming to the game alongside Werewolf by Night, the Living Mummy, and Frankenstein's Monster. A Dracula's Castle terrain piece/display piece will also be released for the game. In early 2025, more Marvel monster characters will be released, with Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing announced but not shown. Also, Nova (Richard Rider) and Yondu will be released in early 2025 to expand the Guardians of the Galaxy affiliation.

You can see a full release schedule below: