Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Announces 4th Edition

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is getting a brand new edition. At AdeptiCon, Games Workshop announced that it would be releasing a new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar later this year. The new edition is notably a "reforging" of the game, with a focus on streamlining, modularity, and accessibility. While some editions of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar (and other games by Games Workshop) feature more fine-tuning than a vast rules edition, Games Workshop confirmed that past editions' army Battletomes will not be compatible with this new edition. Instead, Games Workshop will release free rules for all armies until physical battletomes are released.

A new trailer showcasing the narrative for the new edition was also showed off at Adepticon, with the Skaven (a race of ratmen who worship The Great Horned Rat) transporting their Blight City into the Realm of Fire and threatening the entire Mortal Realms. In response to the Skaven invasion, Sigmar sends the Ruination Chamber, a new faction of the Stormlight Eternals who have all but lost their humanity due to the many times they've died and been reforged as mortals. No miniatures were shown off for the new edition of the game, but it's widely expected that the Skaven will receive a line-wide refresh. The cinematic trailer for the new edition can be seen below:

In addition to the new rules, Games Workshop also announced that Age of Sigmar would have a new ruleset focused on quickplay. The new Spearhead ruleset is designed around pre-built list of armies (that are conveniently sold in Spearhead branded boxes) and rules that allow for a game of about an hour. Games Workshop has a similar ruleset for Warhammer 40K that has emerged as a popular way to play.

No release date has been announced for Age of Sigmar, but the current release schedule suggests a summer release date. New releases conveniently mean a new starter box and a new opportunity to jump into the game, so it may be time for you to check out Age of Sigmar soon.