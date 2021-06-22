Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Blade

✖

Blade is coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Atomic Mass Games officially revealed that Blade would be added to the game in an upcoming character pack. Blade is the second supernatural Marvel hero announced this month, following Moon Knight's reveal earlier this month. Additionally, it's possible that Blade will be part of a new affiliation, as the hero seems perfect to launch a Midnight Sons faction that includes Ghost Rider, Dr. Strange, and other heroes.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a skirmish miniatures game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Players can build rosters comprised of any character, although rosters can gain passive or active boosts if enough characters have the same affiliation. Some characters have surprising synergies with each other, allowing for unexpected team-ups and combos.

Blade was unofficially revealed during Atomic Mass Games' Mini-stravaganza streaming event earlier this year, albeit as a prototype miniature. The announcement likely means that Blade will be released in either August or September depending on the ongoing shipping and fulfillment issues that has plagued the tabletop industry as a whole.

Blade is an enduring Marvel character and has long anchored the publisher's horror line, teaming up with various monster hunters and foes of darkness countless times. Blade has long been entangled with the ancient vampire Dracula, and has battled other characters like Morbius the Living Vampire as well. His popularity skyrocketed after the release of the Blade series of movies starring Wesley Snipes, making him one of the first Marvel characters to start in his own movie franchise. In recent years, Blade has made more appearances in mainstream Marvel titles, having briefly joined the Avengers and even gaining a gun hand courtesy of SHIELD. Marvel Studios has announced that Mahershala Ali would star in a new Blade movie, officially bringing him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No release date has been announced for a Blade Character Pack, but expect it to come out sometime in Q3 2021.