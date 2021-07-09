Marvel: Crisis Protocol Introduces Surprising New Faction

A new affiliation is coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol, but it's not necessarily one players were expecting. Earlier today, Atomic Mass Games announced two new character packs for their Marvel: Crisis Protocol game, which will officially add the Winter Guard as a new affiliation. The new character packs will include Crimson Dynamo and Darkstar in one pack and Red Guardian and Ursa Major in the other. No other information was provided about the Character Packs, other than that Crimson Dynamo will be the Affiliation's leader. You can check out a first glimpse at the new characters below:

Are you feeling the chill? Crimson Dynamo, Darkstar, Ursa Major, and Red Guardian are the Winter Guard, coming soon to #MarvelCrisisProtocol! Learn more here: https://t.co/wX0210YfK2https://t.co/JuyJpwhygT

#MarvelComics #Miniatures pic.twitter.com/iGq2f48WQ8 — Atomic Mass Games (@atomicmassgames) June 23, 2022

In the comics, the Winter Guard served as a Russian equivalent to the Avengers and have acted as both allies and opponents to various Marvel heroes depending on the storyline. The Red Guardian was featured in the 2021 Black Widow movie as a former trainer/father figure to Black Widow.

While we'll have to wait for the Winter Guard's official release to see what other characters will be included in the affiliation, it stands to reason that Black Widow and Omega Red (both of which are existing Marvel: Crisis Protocol characters) will also be included in the affiliation.

This is the second new affiliation announced for Marvel: Crisis Protocol in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, Atomic Mass Games announced that Hydra would be joining the game, featuring several classic Captain America villains like Baron Von Strucker and Armin Zola, along with a brand new Red Skull miniature.

The Winter Guard miniatures will be released for Marvel Crisis Protocol during Q3 2023.