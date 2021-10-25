Marvel Dice Throne Launches on Kickstarter

Roxley Games and The OP recently revealed that they were teaming up with Marvel for a brand new version of the hit Dice Throne series, aptly titled Marvel Dice Throne, and then they revealed the first two heroes featured in the new game would be Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Since then they’ve revealed trailers and details for Miles Morales Spider-Man, Thor, Black Widow, and finally Scarlet Witch, and now the big Kickstarter launch day is finally here, revealing two more playable characters in Doctor Strange and Loki. You can check out the full Kickstarter campaign right here, which also features options for playmats and sleeves. The campaign features one tier for $84.00, and t includes the limited edition Battle Chest and a free Promo Pack, and you can get all the details on the campaign page.

For those unfamiliar with Dice Throne, it very much lives up to its name, as your chosen hero (of which there are many to choose from now) has five unique dice to roll, and those rolls allow you to attack your foes and activate your character’s unique abilities on any given turn.

You can choose from characters that range from Treants and Moon Elves to Gunslingers and Vampire Lords, and now you’ll be able to throw Marvel heroes and villains into the mix. You can find the official description for Dice Throne below.

“A heart-pumping, fast-playing game of skilled card play and dice manipulation. The game is played over a series of rounds where you will be rolling your hero’s dice up to 3 times. You will use the combination of dice symbols or numbers to activate your hero’s abilities to attack your opponent(s).

Dice Throne is a game of intriguing dice, tactical card play, powerful heroes, and unique abilities.

It’s a fast-paced 2-6 player combat game (1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all). Select from a variety of heroes that play and feel completely distinct from one another. Attack opponents and activate abilities by rolling your hero’s unique set of five dice. Accumulate combat points and spend them on cards that have a large range of effects, such as granting permanent hero upgrades, applying status effects, and manipulating dice directly (yours, your teammate’s, or even your opponent’s).”

Will you be checking out Marvel Dice Throne? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!