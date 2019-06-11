Marvel Games Creative Director Comments on Spider-Man PS4 and Avengers Connection

Marvel’s Avengers received its first trailer during Square Enix’s E3 2019 presentation, and while it may have fans split in terms of excitement, one question still remains: Is it connected to Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4? Well, we obviously are still without a definite answer, but Marvel Games creative director Bill Rosemann made a comment that has fans believing there is hope that the two titles are connected in one way or another. Rosemann touched on the possibility during a recent panel at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, which is currently going on in Los Angeles.

According to Rosemann, if he were to comment on the possible connection between the two titles, ‘the roof would fall on his head.’ This particular moment was shared by Reddit user “jamesc90,” and it is certainly one worth noting. After all, fans are pretty excited by the potential for a Marvel Games Universe.

Of course, that is not confirmation that such a universe exists or ever will, but it does provide a bit of hope. If there were no connection, Rosemann likely would have stated as such, but he could just as easily be playing with the emotions of fans everywhere. On the other hand, this could also just be a big tease of things to come, and Marvel Games isn’t exactly ready to announce it yet.

If a connection is there, it probably won’t be revealed until closer to launch, or after, for Marvel’s Avengers, which is set for May 15, 2020. That is when the title will be making its way to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and fans have already made it known that they are not happy about the exclusion of a Nintendo Switch version. For more on the upcoming game:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”