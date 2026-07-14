Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Will Be Unplayable for Millions Around the World Upon Its Release

With its August 2026 release rapidly approaching, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is easily becoming one of the most anticipated fighting games of this year, but not everyone is happy. Despite the final roster reveals generating lots of excitement, unfortunate obstacles have strangely blocked the game from being available in a variety of regions. Additional system requirements have also limited who is able to play this game, creating a strange situation where a large portion of the title’s audience might miss out.

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Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has quickly become a fighting game many genre veterans and newcomers are eager for, with the title being developed by Arc System Works, the creators of the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue series. Also responsible for the battle systems behind the highly popular Dragon Ball FighterZ, Arc System Works is more than prepared for a large audience to flock toward their collaboration with Marvel Games. However, PlayStation has different ideas, with even the game’s shared PC access not preventing them from implementing strange barriers of exclusivity.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Remains Unplayable In Over One Hundred Countries On PC

Courtesy of Arc System Works

As pre-order details emerged for Marvel Tōkon, it was revealed through Steam metadata that PC players from 132 different countries would not be able to purchase the game. This is due to the controversial PlayStation Network policy tied to the fighting game, which requires players to create a PSN account before playing. PC players have to link their Steam profiles to a PSN account, going through hoops and hurdles of authentication before being able to jump into any superhero action.

The problem here is that PlayStation Network is unavailable in multiple countries, therefore restricting access to millions of players in one move. This was a major complaint of other big online releases, such as Helldivers 2, whose huge population created tons of backlash with Sony to force them to remove the PSN requirement. Yet, despite clear information displaying how much players hate the PSN blockade, Sony has decided to use it again for Marvel Tōkon, making it mandatory. Essentially, this blocks players in restricted countries from ever touching the game, limiting an already niche genre’s audience to even fewer numbers.

Some PlayStation games on PC haven’t demanded a PSN link, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or God of War Ragnarök when ported to Steam or Epic platforms. The irony of one game featuring Spider-Man being available and another being restricted is already strange enough, but the inconsistencies from Sony are even more frustrating than you might think. Major, sponsored tournaments funded partially by PlayStation are planned for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, such as EVO Morocco, but that region doesn’t have PlayStation Network access, so it will be unable to run the game heavily featured in the event’s competition.

Since the initial backlash, PlayStation has expanded the availability of Marvel Tōkon to some of the blocked countries, but the overall numbers are still staggering. Only 15 of the first 132 countries have seen the fighting game return to stores from de-listing, keeping 117 nations in the dark less than a month from release. Considering how this fighting game is primarily an online multiplayer title first and foremost, the PSN barrier just feels like a silly choice that PlayStation has made in spite of player disdain for it.

Demanding PC System Requirements Will Also Limit The Number Of Potential Players

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Another wrinkle in the player count of Marvel Tōkon comes from the PC system requirements tied to the game’s performance. According to details released on Steam and by Arc System Works, the fighting game’s minimum spec recommendations are:

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB CPU : Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS: Windows 11

Meanwhile, the optimal recommendations for the game’s performance are:

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB CPU : Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB OS: Windows 11

While the Operating System (OS) and RAM requirements are to be expected for a 2026 game release, the minimum GPU and CPU spec guidelines are surprisingly demanding. Needing a 2060 graphics card for your GPU is slightly more than most Arc System Works games, even ones with greater visual clutter like Guilty Gear Strive or Dragon Ball FighterZ. The CPU minimum hardware is similarly focused on higher-end gear, almost setting the bar for PC players to have an intermediate setup while blocking out those with a cheaper build.

Anyone who prioritized cost over performance for their systems may be disappointed trying to run Arc System Works’ fighting game in the coming month, staying on the sidelines along with the PSN restricted regions. Combined together, both of these odd restrictions could create a vacuum surrounding the game, preventing it from gaining as much support as fans are hoping for. Though Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ impact remains to be seen, preventing players from accessing the game can’t be good for its long-term health.

What do you think of the PSN region locks and PC system requirements for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!