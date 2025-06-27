Arc System Works Fans Baffled By New Game Reveal Trailer

Game studio Arc System Works is best known for its fighting games, from Dragon Ball FighterZ to the Double Dragon series and beyond. When leaks suggested a new game from the studio this year, most fans expected another fighting game. Indeed, Arc will be bringing us Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, a big hero fighter, in 2026. But the studio recently revealed a new project that seeks to do something a bit different from the usual fighting game fare. However, fans are a bit confused by our first look at the upcoming game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Arc System Works America shared the first teaser trailer for an upcoming game called Damon and Baby. The trailer description makes it clear from the start, “An action game, not a fighting game, made by the developers at Arc System Works.” Clearly, the developer knows fans might be a bit surprised to see this attempt to head in a new direction. However, it’s not necessarily the genre that has Arc fans feeling baffled.

The teaser trailer for Damon and Baby is just under 30 seconds long. So, it’s certainly not an in-depth look at what Arc System Works seeks to accomplish with its new game. Even so, many fans are not impressed with what they’re seeing in this initial trailer for the game.

Fans Unimpressed with New Arc System Works Trailer

The new game comes from Arc System Works developer Daisuke Ishiwatari, best known for his work on Guilty Gear. The big reveal of his new title was one of the key teasers for the recent Arc System Works showcase. However, it’s safe to say that this first glimpse of Damon and Baby is hardly what fans were expecting.

The teaser is quite short, showing the main character, The Damon King, exploring and battling with a human child atop his back. The graphics and general gameplay footage shown are a little bit all over the place. Likely, the teaser is intended to reveal several parts of the gameplay in a short timeframe. But it seems to miss the mark, leaving many fans baffled about what the game is even going to be.

“If this is his vision, I can’t see it,” says one fan. Another gamer points out the obvious comparison here, calling the game “Arc Sys Donkey Kong Bananza.” Clearly, many gamers aren’t thrilled to have waited through the showcase only to get this somewhat puzzling quick glimpse at a game that doesn’t quite meet expectations.

One of several brief gameplay glimpses in the Damon and Baby teaser trailer

That said, not everyone is so ready to hate. Many are holding out to see more footage before passing judgment on Damon and Baby. As one commenter points out, “I’m sure the actual game is not that bad, it’s just a godawful trailer.” A few fans even say they’re genuinely looking forward to seeing more from the game, so the reception isn’t a resounding nope.

This is only the first look at Damon and Baby. Arc System Works has already promised “more information to come.” So, gamers will get a better sense of what Arc’s new action game looks like in the coming months. For now, we don’t have a release window or list of platforms just yet.

What did you think of the Damon and Baby trailer? Are you interested to learn more, or will you be skipping this one? Let us know in the comments below.