Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Shares First Look at Doctor Doom DLC

Nintendo today revealed the first look at Doctor Doom in the upcoming downloadable content for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, which is what the final announced DLC Pack is officially called, is set to release later this year, and while details remain scarce at this point, it would seem that Doctor Doom — as expected — will play a pivotal role.

Speculation for the DLC, as well as just… common sense, points to the four characters that comprise the traditional Fantastic Four team — Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing — as DLC characters alongside Doctor Doom himself. While the developers could certainly include a surprise or two, given the name of the upcoming DLC Pack, it just makes sense that these characters would be the ones to make the cut.

But regardless of whether Doctor Doom actually makes the cut for playable characters, he will absolutely feature in the DLC. You can check out the first look at Doctor Doom’s character art from the Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC below:

Are you ready to stop Doctor Doom from unleashing cosmic chaos? MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 3 – Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom is arriving Spring 2020, but check out a quick glimpse of Doctor Doom himself. Keep an eye out for more DLC Pack 3 news! #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/Of3MYiMS61 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 27, 2020

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, which is officially DLC Pack 3, is set to arrive Spring 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.