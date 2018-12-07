‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3’ Will Have Four Player Online Play

Marvel’s new Ultimate Alliance game will let players team up around the globe.

Earlier this evening, Marvel Games announced their first new Ultimate Alliance game in a decade. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will pit Marvel’s heroes against Thanos, his Black Order, and countless other villains as they vie for control of the Infinity Stones.

Marvel’s PR for the new game revealed some interesting details, including that players will have multiple ways to play with their friends. Players will be able to play online using Nintendo Switch Online and a Nintendo Account, or link up using local wireless. Up to four players can play on one system using two sets of Joy-Con controllers.

“As longtime fans of the franchise, we could not be prouder and more excited to bring back Ultimate Alliance with its biggest game yet,” said Mike Jones, Vice President & Executive Producer, Marvel Games. “Marvel Ultimate Alliance is all about teaming up with your friends and creating your own ‘dream team’ of Super Heroes to go on adventures across the Marvel Universe, and Nintendo Switch is perfect for delivering on that promise of cooperative gameplay and shared experiences.”

Ultimate Alliance will have a pretty full roster of players to choose from, including members of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Wolverine and Spider-Man. There will also be tons of villains to fight, ranging from galactic threats like Ronan the Accuser to street-level villains like the Green Goblin and Kingpin.

Obviously, this is a huge announcement for Marvel fans, although they’ll need to have a Nintendo Switch to battle their way through the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 will be released in 2019, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.