Marvel vs. Capcom 4 Rumor Leaks Release Date and Roster

A new -- and rather dubious -- Marvel vs. Capcom 4 rumor is making the rounds, making some big claims in the process. At the moment of writing this, a new Marvel vs. Capcom game has not been announced, but according to the rumor in question, one is in the works and aiming to release sometime during late 2024. While the game would be the seventh mainline installment, it's reportedly going to be called "Marvel vs. Capcom 4," immediately giving it more significance.

The rumor dones't mention platforms, but it does divulge the roster, which it claims is comprised of 21 Marvel characters and 21 Capcom characters. The Marvel characters are as follows: Iron Man, Captain America, Spiderman, Hulk, Thor, Mr. Fantastic, Daredevil, Black Panther, Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Deadpool, Juggernaut, Magneto, Venom, Red Skull, Loki, Doctor Doom, and Thanos.

Meanwhile, the Capcom characters are as follows: Ryu, Luke, Chun-Li, Juri, Mega Man, Zero, Sigma, Leon, Nemisis, Morrigan, Felicia, Dante, V, Strider Hiryu, Grandmaster Meio, Monster Hunter, Asura, Haggar, Arthur, Akira, and Phoenix Wright.

The rumor notes it's not entirely clear if all of these characters will be in the base game or whether some wll be saved for DLC. And of course, there's the possibility some will be cut. What is noted is that Capcom is currently planning to have at least two seasons of DLC.

And this is about it. The rumor mentions the game is going for a "modern" and "street" vibe, and that Arc System Works has been reached out to help with the game's development.

Okay, now for the source of the rumor and the red flags it raises. All of this information comes from an anonymous Reddit user who does not say how they are privy to this information. In the past, some of the biggest leaks have come from anonymous Reddit and 4chan users, but both have also been repsonibile for a mighty amount of hogwash as well. All of this is to say, take everything here with a masisve grain of salt. This is just a rumor, and a dubious one at that.