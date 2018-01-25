Grab Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite For Its Lowest Price Yet At GameStop Right Now

If you’ve been waiting for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite to go down to a very reasonable price, you’re in luck.

The game, which released last September to somewhat mixed reception from fans, is now available for a pretty great price over at GameStop. Right now, you can get the standard edition of either the Xbox One version or the PlayStation 4 version for just $24.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for why Capcom would drop the price of the game for this week, there’s a pretty obvious reason – Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ. The heavily anticipated beat-em-up is expected to take over the market something fierce, and Capcom has no doubt priced its brawling game competitively, in the hopes of attaining a few extra sales, even in the face of such a fierce opponent.

But there’s possibly more to it than that. Capcom could be preparing to announce a second season of characters for the game, as it’s done in the past with Street Fighter V. Familiar faces and new combatants could give it just the boost it needs to find a familiar, popular groove.

Some of you may be asking, “But what about the downloadable content?” Well, it’s not included in the standard version, but if you don’t mind paying a little more, you can get the Deluxe Edition of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite for $49.99, either for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. That’s a little bit higher in price, but you get the bonus content right off the bat, so you don’t have to worry about paying extra online.

Whether these are permanent or not has yet to be seen, as GameStop didn’t indicate whether the price drop would stay this way, or if it’s just a temporary lure to counter Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s release. We’re hoping it’s a bit more permanent, since it gives fighting fans a good alternative to turn to if they can’t necessarily afford a $60 release. We’ll see what happens in just a few days. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to jump on this deal, as the game is much better than most people are giving it credit for.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.