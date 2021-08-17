Marvel's Avengers: All of Black Panther's Costumes in War for Wakanda Expansion

By Matthew Aguilar

Today is the day fans have been waiting for, as Marvel's Avengers is finally entering the world of Wakanda with the long-awaited Black Panther expansion War for Wakanda. The expansion brings a host of changes and updates to the game as well as a new story arc that will have the Avengers heading to Wakanda to help T'Challa, Shuri, Okoye, and more defend Wakanda against Klaw's forces, and the new content is available now. With that new content comes a host of new costumes to unlock or purchase for Black Panther, and there are some truly amazing suits to collect. We've collected all of them in one handy place, and you can check out all of the new costumes starting on the next slide.

We've already seen some of the new costumes fans can use, but a few were complete surprises and bring some brightness and bold colors to Panther's usual gear. A personal fave is the Kimoyo Glow, though the Mangaverse suit takes the color factor even higher. We also get a few versions of the Royal outfit, including the stellar King T'Challa suit.

There are also riffs on the other comic outfits and ones based on Panther's legacy, though one really stands apart with the Exiles outfit, hitting that wild west vibe. You can check out those and all of the new costumes starting on the next slide.

Marvel's Avengers' War For Wakanda expansion is live to download now for free, and you can find even more coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for War For Wakanda? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Marvel's Avengers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Ubusku Bonkufa

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-01
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Unconquered

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-02
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Bast's Spirit

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-03
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

The Djalia

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-04
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

The Strategist

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-05
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Most Dangerous Man

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-06
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Terror Itself

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-07
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Darkness Breaks

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-08
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Heavy The Crown

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-09
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Kimoyo Glow

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-10
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Ascension

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-11
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Shadow Physics

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-12
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Mangaverse

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-13
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Royal Legacy

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-14
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Panther's Rise

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-15
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Exiles

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-16
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Beloved

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-17
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Bashenga's Legacy

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-18
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

10,000 Years

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-19
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Future's Mirror

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-20
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Wakanda's Claws

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-21
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Damisa-Sarki

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-22
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Haramu-Fal

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-24
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

King T'Challa

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-25
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Son Of T'Chaka

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-26
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Hatut Zeraze

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-27
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Wakanda Salute

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-28
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Gold-Touched

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-29
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Blood of the Panther

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-31
(Photo: ComicBook)
prevnext

Man and Myth

Marvels-Avengers-Black-Panther-Costumes-War-for-Wakanda-33
(Photo: ComicBook)
prev
Start the Conversation

of