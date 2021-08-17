Marvel's Avengers: All of Black Panther's Costumes in War for Wakanda Expansion

Today is the day fans have been waiting for, as Marvel's Avengers is finally entering the world of Wakanda with the long-awaited Black Panther expansion War for Wakanda. The expansion brings a host of changes and updates to the game as well as a new story arc that will have the Avengers heading to Wakanda to help T'Challa, Shuri, Okoye, and more defend Wakanda against Klaw's forces, and the new content is available now. With that new content comes a host of new costumes to unlock or purchase for Black Panther, and there are some truly amazing suits to collect. We've collected all of them in one handy place, and you can check out all of the new costumes starting on the next slide.

We've already seen some of the new costumes fans can use, but a few were complete surprises and bring some brightness and bold colors to Panther's usual gear. A personal fave is the Kimoyo Glow, though the Mangaverse suit takes the color factor even higher. We also get a few versions of the Royal outfit, including the stellar King T'Challa suit.

There are also riffs on the other comic outfits and ones based on Panther's legacy, though one really stands apart with the Exiles outfit, hitting that wild west vibe. You can check out those and all of the new costumes starting on the next slide.

Marvel's Avengers' War For Wakanda expansion is live to download now for free, and you can find even more coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for War For Wakanda? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Marvel's Avengers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!