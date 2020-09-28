Marvel's Avengers Art Hints at Playable Inhumans

✖

Square Enix has revealed a number of additional heroes coming to Marvel's Avengers, but a recent piece of art released by senior UI artist Rick Stadler might have revealed playable Inhumans coming to the game. In the art, we see symbols for all six of the current playable Avengers: Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel. In addition to those six, there are also symbols for War Machine, Black Panther, and the Inhumans. Stadler's released art has been taken down, but the original image has been shared on Twitter by @mmmmmmmmiller, and can be found embedded below.

rick-stalder-icons-factions.jpg

And wouldn't you know it. Black Panther and War Machine. Of particular interest to me here is the military faction (which I believe people found reference to in the beta datamine, led by Dum Dum Dugan.) pic.twitter.com/Ot6dR8roXG — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) September 27, 2020

Both War Machine and Black Panther have been rumored for the game, but this is the first clue that one (or more) members of the Inhuman Royal Family might be playable. It should be noted that this is concept art, and it's entirely possible that an Inhuman Royal Family member was considered for the game, and plans changed down the line. As of this writing, only three additional playable characters have been confirmed: Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Spider-Man (Peter Parker). Spider-Man will be exclusive to the PlayStation versions of the game.

The Inhumans play a major role in the storyline for Marvel's Avengers, and Ms. Marvel happens to be an Inhuman, as well. If the game does add a member of the Royal Family, the most logical choices would be Black Bolt and Medusa. As the leaders of the Royal Family, the two characters have long represented a major part of the Marvel Universe. The Royal Family is notably absent from Marvel's Avengers, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them at least appear in future story missions. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets announced.

Marvel's Avengers is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. A free update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Marvel's Avengers yet? Would you like to see the Inhumans appear in playable form? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!