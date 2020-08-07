Marvel's Avengers Beta: How to Get the Fortnite Items

✖

With Marvel’s Avengers’ beta now live early ahead of when it was originally supposed to be available, players can go ahead and start working on getting their Fortnite items from the preview. The items are from Marvel’s Avengers and in Fortnite, not the other way around, and you can knock out the challenges to get them pretty quickly once you get started in the beta. After you do, you’ll have two different Fortnite pickaxes to smack stuff with in the battle royale game.

Those items were revealed not long ago during the game’s second War Table stream where we learned more details about how the beta would be handled. The cosmetics turn players’ hands into either Hulk hands or Hulkbuster hands if you opt for that style instead of the normal Hulk look. Equip those big beefy hands and you can go break down buildings and trees in Fortnite after they’re added to your account.

If you want to have the Marvel’s Avengers gear in your Fortnite locker, we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of how to get the items found below.

What Are the Items?

The two pickaxes can be seen below, though they don’t really look like pickaxes at all anymore. Regardless, they’ll go along nicely with all the other Marvel stuff in Fortnite now and will make a nice addition to your lockers.

Hulk Smash 💥 Unleash the power of the Incredible Hulk with the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style when you complete the HARM challenges in the @PlayAvengers Beta on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Get all of the details here: https://t.co/jgZJFHIoeU pic.twitter.com/Lq3OySJvBl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

When Can You Get the Items?

You can get them as soon as you’re in the beta, but when you’ll be in the beta depends on a few factors. Right now, it’s only available to PlayStation 4 owners who pre-ordered the game. It’ll go live for all PlayStation 4 owners next week, for Xbox One pre-orders the week afterward, the final week will see the beta open to everyone on both consoles. The betas open and close every weekend though, so you’ll have to play on the weekend if you want to get the items

How to Get the Fortnite Items

To get the Fortnite items, you first need to take care of a few housekeeping matters by linking your console’s account with an Epic Games account and then linking that with a Square Enix account. After that, you’re good to complete the in-game challenges to get the items.

Once you’re in the beta, you’ll eventually be presented with a HARM Room mission. These are essentially training simulators where you test out different heroes. The first one requires you to play as Iron Man, but you’re free to pick the hero you want for the next two.

All you have to do to get the items is complete all three HARM Room challenges. The difficulty you complete them on doesn’t matter, so put it on whatever you want to make sure you get the items.

If you don’t end up getting the items that way, you can always buy them later through the Item Shop. You’ve got until the end of the beta to get them, but it won’t take you long at all to complete the HARM Room challenges once you get going.

