Marvel's Avengers Teases Black Widow's Red Room DLC

✖

Marvel's Avengers fans can expect to see more content coming to the game sometime this spring. Developer Crystal Dynamics is teasing that the game's upcoming Red Room Takeover event will see animated nameplates, a HARM room hacked by Yelena Bolova, and "more secrets to decrypt." However, the element that should be most interesting to fans is the addition of skins based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The developer has not gone into specific detail about which skins are on the way, but for those that have been eagerly waiting for more new looks for the game's heroes, this should be welcome news!

The tease for the Red Room Takeover event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We'll be introducing the Red Room Takeover event this spring! Features rewards like animated nameplates, outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a deadly HARM Room hacked by Yelena Belova, and more secrets to decrypt. pic.twitter.com/WsuYxSaOAa — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 27, 2021

While reception to Marvel's Avengers has been a bit mixed since its release, it seems that Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix plan to support the game with a lot of new content throughout 2021. The Red Room Takeover and MCU skins were individually listed on the game's roadmap, which was released earlier this month. However, the roadmap covers through summer and beyond, so it wasn't clear where the skins would appear. Now fans have a better idea of when they can expect these new designs.

Unfortunately, a concrete release date has yet to be revealed for the Red Room Takeover, so fans will just have to be patient to see what the future holds! This month just saw the release of the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye, alongside a new story. The game also received a free upgrade for next-gen consoles, giving it a significant boost on PS5 and Xbox Series X. That content should keep players busy for a bit, but the future definitely looks bright for the game!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the Red Room Takeover event in Marvel's Avengers? Which MCU skins are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!