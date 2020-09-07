Marvel's Avengers: Captain America's Glitchy Face Is Nightmare-Inducing

✖

While Marvel's Avengers seems to be a pretty big hit thus far, there's one aspect of the game that fans aren't crazy about: the faces. Characters like Steve Rogers and Tony Stark have had a number of different looks over the years, but the faces that are in the game feel like a bit of a departure from other Avengers media. Making matters a bit worse, they also appear to be somewhat glitchy, which can be seen in this nightmare-inducing clip shared to Reddit by user Jakbutt. Hopefully, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are working on some kind of fix!

This is not the only such example from Reddit; in fact, there have been many other images of Captain America looking less than heroic. However, it's unclear just how common these glitches might be, or if they're also occurring with any of the game's other playable characters. Sometimes glitches require a very specific set of circumstances before occurring in a game, so that could be the case, here. Since Marvel's Avengers has only been available for a few days now, it might be a little bit before Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix can decipher how prominent the issues might be. Fortunately, none of these problems seem to be game-breaking. Instead, they're just a bit goofy!

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are already working on a number of updates for Marvel's Avengers. A free next-gen update will be released for the game later this year, while updates featuring new characters are planned, as well. As of this writing, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Spider-Man have all been confirmed as playable characters that will appear in the game. It should be noted that the latter will appear exclusively on PlayStation platforms. Perhaps one of these updates will also do something about these nightmarish takes on Captain America!

Marvel's Avengers is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. A free update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Marvel's Avengers yet? Have you encountered any strange face glitches while playing? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!