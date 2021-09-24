Marvel’s Avengers Developer Now Working on Xbox’s Perfect Dark

The Initiative has announced that Crystal Dynamics will join the development on Xbox’s upcoming Perfect Dark reboot. Crystal Dynamics is best known as the developer behind games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Tomb Raider, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The Initiative is a newer developer, having been founded in 2018, but it’s also made up of a number of industry veterans, some of which have strong ties with Crystal Dynamics. The Initiative is headed by Darrell Gallagher, a former studio head for Crystal Dynamics, while Daniel Neuburger previously directed Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

“Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation,” The Initiative announced on Twitter.

Given the history between the two studios, the move makes a lot of sense! Crystal Dynamics also has a good reputation developing games with strong female leads, and that should prove helpful when reintroducing players to Joanna Dark. The developer did an excellent job bringing Lara Croft into the modern era, and it could be the right team to do the same for Joanna Dark. Perfect Dark is a franchise with a lot of passionate fans, and the reboot should be a big priority for Xbox. The announcement should also give fans some confidence that the game is in good hands!

Unfortunately, details have been quite slim about the Perfect Dark reboot. The Initiative was announced as the developer on the game at The Game Awards last year, but further details remain slim. The game will release on Xbox Series X|S as well as PC, but it remains to be seen if that will also be the case for Xbox One. Microsoft continues to offer strong support for Xbox One, but a release window for Perfect Dark has not been revealed, and a lot can could change, depending on when the game is released. For now, fans of the series will just have to wait and see.

Are you happy to see Crystal Dynamics working on Perfect Dark? What do you want to see from the reboot?