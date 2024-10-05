New Steam Horror Game Has a Very Rare 100% Rating and Is Only $10

Recently, we relayed word of a new horror game on Steam with a nearly perfect rating. Now, there is another new horror game, this time with perfect rating. It is very rare for a game to have a perfect 100% rating among Steam users, but that is exactly what the game in question has. It has only been out since yesterday, which means it only has 78 user reviews, but not a single one of them are negative. They are all positive. Whether the game will be able to maintain this standing over time, probably not, but it is an impressive feat even if it only lasts the launch window.

The game in question is Grunn from Sokpop Collective. If you have never heard of the latter, it is because Sokpop Collective is far from a household name, with only one Steam release to its name, 2022's Springblades, which is also apparently good according to Steam user reviews.

Those interested in checking out Grunn would normally need to fork over $12.99, but right now the game is 25 percent off until October 11, which means it is only $9.74.

"You've been hired to do some maintenance work on a garden deep in the Dutch countryside," reads an official blurb about the game. "There's plenty to do: trim the grass, water the flowers, pick up trash, and of course enjoy the lovely scenery. There's also a small town nearby if you'd like a stroll. Except... Most of your tools are missing. The owner isn't around. Going out after dark is forbidden. And no matter where you go, you can't escape the sense you're being watched. You have until Monday. Good luck!"

Of course, this comes out at a perfect time for horror fans, as it is officially spooky season until Halloween. Those who prefer AAA games, may want to check out Until Dawn, which also released yesterday on Steam. Meanwhile, those who don't mind indie horror experiences can also check out the game teased at the top, Mouthwashing.

As for Steam Deck compatibility, it is unclear whether or not it supports the Valve handheld. The game's Steam page lists Steam Deck compatibility as "unknown." The game presumably runs on the machine, but it probably doesn't fully support the machine, which may mean minor issues. This is just speculation though.