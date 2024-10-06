Throne and Liberty Players Reveal "Game Changer" Option Everyone Should Turn On

Throne and Liberty is a new free-to-play MMORPG on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and right now, the new release from NCSoft is one of the most popular games in the world. Anyone preparing to jump into the MMO -- or who has been sinking hours into it already -- should know about one option that players are describing as a "game changer" when turned on. In fact, players are saying it should be turned on "by default."

Like any MMO, Throne and Liberty is very complex at first. There is a steep learning curve, and this extends to the game's gameplay, which can be obtuse for the first several hours and take a while to get a good understanding on. To this end, those that want to make it a little easier will want to turn on this option.

More specifically, players are urging their fellow players -- via the Throne and Liberty Reddit page -- to turn on "Auto Target Nearest Enemy when Attacking Without a Target" option. Those that play a lot of combat-focused games will know this is usually an option that is on by default. Why it is isn't here, is unclear, but it is odd.

As you can probably tell, the screenshot above is from a PC version of the game. This option is available on console though. Consoles player will want to click on gameplay, then controls, then secondary features. From here, turn on "Change Attack Target When Using Skills." The wording is different but the effect is the same.

"Thank you, I had no idea this existed and was getting very frustrated having to select a new enemy every time my current target died," writes one player of the tip. "God this changes everything. Seriously thanks a lot I love action combat and iIwas even going back to point and click just because of how annoying this is," adds another fan.

