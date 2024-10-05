Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Consider Skipping New Star Path: "It's a Pass"

Disney Dreamlight Valley players caught wind recently of what the Disney game's next Star Path might look like, and though it wasn't confirmed at the time, the community wasn't too happy with what it saw. Instead of seeing Halloween-themed furniture, outfits, and more to be earned from the October Star Path, it looked like it would be going a completely different route. That Star Path has now been fully revealed to be called the "The Night Show Star Path," and as expected, some players are considering skipping this one entirely unless it has some redeeming Halloween prizes to be earned.

The new Star Path was revealed in full courtesy of the latest developer update video that dropped recently with Gameloft sharing a first look at The Night Show. It's a rock-themed Star Path which, sure, has some fire and rock music and dark clothing that Disney Dreamlight Valley players could sort of associate with Halloween, but it's not Halloween-themed overall. There aren't any pumpkins, trick or treat bags, Halloween costumes, or anything of the sort based on what's been shown so far, and people aren't too happy about it.

"Feels like the wrong season for it. Not impressed with what has been shown so far," said one player in the Disney Dreamlight Valley subreddit when players were asked to weigh in on the new Star Path. "For now it's a pass for me."

Some pointed out that not everybody celebrates Halloween, and in some regions of the world, their similar holidays take place in completely different months. That's a fair point to make, but then it's also worth pointing out that the past couple of years have featured Halloween-themed Star Paths around this time of the year. The Villains' Star Path started in mid-October in 2022 and featured cosmetics befitting the season while the Haunted Holiday Star Path did the same in 2023. Based on that schedule, 2024 will be the first year that Disney Dreamlight Valley does not have a dedicated Halloween Star Path unless Gameloft busts one out later in the year at which point it'll be late.

Take to the stage – or build it yourself – with furniture, avatar cosmetics and more in our upcoming The Night Show Star Path! 🎸🤘🎶 pic.twitter.com/uBhFxfDX1O — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 5, 2024

And to be fair to the new Star Path, the timing is the main sticking point of Disney Dreamlight Valley players right now seeing how people aren't really taking issue with The Night Show itself. The rock-themed music Star Path is fine, players say, but it could've happened at any time even if some of its themes are darker and could perhaps fit the fall/Halloween season if you squint a bit.

The good news is that even if you're planning on skipping this month's Star Path or are getting it but still feel cheated out of some Halloween gear, you'll be able to make up for it during the Trick or Treat event that's coming back to Disney Dreamlight Valley. That event will start on October 23rd and will run from then until Halloween itself, Gameloft confirmed this week.