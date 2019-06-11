Marvel’s Avengers Fans Are Upset the Game Won’t Be on Switch

The Square Enix press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo dropped a ton of Final Fantasy information on fans, but they saved what some might consider the best for last. Marvel’s Avengers has been teased and announced before today, but the presentation by the publisher brought a full blown trailer for fans to enjoy. While a lot of people are getting even more excited for the upcoming game, there is one thing that is discouraging some of Earth’s mightiest fans. This would be the fact that there is not a Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Marvel’s Avengers will be arriving in May 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. This may be fine for a lot of people, but those who were hoping to be able to take the action on the go are seemingly being left behind. Sure, Stadia can be played anywhere, but the Nintendo Switch fans of the bunch are not pleased that they are not getting the upcoming title.

NO SWITCH?

#MarvelsAvengers looks cool. Finally a new game for PC… but not Switch? Also, core campaign needs another female hero or two… — Alan (John) Wilkinson 🇬🇧 (@Cassius335) June 11, 2019

BOOOO

Boo. Marvel Avengers won’t be on Nintendo Switch but at least there’s PC… I can play it on that! — ⚠️Master0fHyrule⚠️ #E32019 #SmashBrosUltimate (@Master0fHyrule) June 11, 2019

MAYBE AFTER LAUNCH?

Maybe Marvel’s Avengers may come to Nintendo Switch some time after is release date, but I won’t get my hopes up. — Matthew Coleman (@MtthwClmn) June 11, 2019

SADNESS

“We’re bringing Avengers to PS4….. Xbox One…… and……. PC”



Switch owners: pic.twitter.com/FNqzC0X7is — Lily Zaldivar (@CoolCatLilyZ) June 11, 2019

INDEED IT DOES

really excited for that new avengers game. Sucks its not on the switch — probably not (@peepeecloud) June 11, 2019

UPSET

Me: Wow that Avengers trailer looks awesome I can’t wait for…



Avengers game: Not on Switch.



Me: Oh well good bye game!



The PS4 in my house: pic.twitter.com/WmTMwq9E7N — Punished Omar López (@El_Omar2203) June 11, 2019

JUST SILLY

Oh, kinda was hoping the Avengers game would be on Switch, I guess it was silly to thought that. Looks fun — Axur (@AxurEneas) June 11, 2019

DO WHATEVER IT TAKES

Avengers port on switch pls

Downgrade it idc — TrainerMark(E3 hype mode) (@TrainerMark_) June 11, 2019

YOU DEFINITELY HEARD WRONG

I swear I heard The Avengers was a Switch Excusive. It’s not even on Switch! 😂 — Thunder Crack 🏳️‍🌈 (@NoLies__JustLuv) June 11, 2019

NO THANK YOU

Marvel’s Avengers is set to launch on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the highly anticipated game, here is the official description:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”