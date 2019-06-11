Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers Fans Are Upset the Game Won’t Be on Switch

The Square Enix press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo dropped a ton of […]

By

The Square Enix press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo dropped a ton of Final Fantasy information on fans, but they saved what some might consider the best for last. Marvel’s Avengers has been teased and announced before today, but the presentation by the publisher brought a full blown trailer for fans to enjoy. While a lot of people are getting even more excited for the upcoming game, there is one thing that is discouraging some of Earth’s mightiest fans. This would be the fact that there is not a Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Marvel’s Avengers will be arriving in May 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. This may be fine for a lot of people, but those who were hoping to be able to take the action on the go are seemingly being left behind. Sure, Stadia can be played anywhere, but the Nintendo Switch fans of the bunch are not pleased that they are not getting the upcoming title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NO SWITCH?

BOOOO

MAYBE AFTER LAUNCH?

SADNESS

INDEED IT DOES

UPSET

JUST SILLY

DO WHATEVER IT TAKES

YOU DEFINITELY HEARD WRONG

NO THANK YOU

Marvel’s Avengers is set to launch on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the highly anticipated game, here is the official description:

Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts