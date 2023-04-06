Marvel's Avengers Gets Final Patch, Here's What's New

Crystal Dynamics put out another Marvel's Avengers update this week, and this one is for real expected to be "the final patch" that the game will get before the update releasing later this year that'll officially mark the end of support. This update released on Thursday contains only a couple of fixes and adjustments tweaking past problems that surfaced from the most recent updates. The update in question is Update 2.8.2, and it's out now for all platforms.

Those who've been following along with the latest Marvel's Avengers saga may be surprised to see it getting another update since the word "final" was indeed thrown around before when the big patch released that opened up the marketplace and added a number of buffs for different heroes. While not the final update overall, that was indeed the final content update in terms of adding new cosmetics and balance changes.

Those buffs weren't actually detailed in the patch notes at the time and were only revealed to players earlier this week when Crystal Dynamics updated the patch notes alongside the release of yet another bugfix-focused patch. This latest update is supposed to be the last one, though Crystal Dynamics put an asterick on that by saying this is the last "expected," patch, so we may be surprised with another later on.

Whether that happens or not, you can check out the patch notes for this week's update below:

Marvel's Avengers Patch 2.8.2

Update 2.8.2 addresses the issue preventing founders – any player who has earned an Achievement/Trophy prior to April 1 – from receiving Iron Man's 'Variable Threat Response Battle Suit.'

Some players aren't able to receive this Founders' Gift if they migrated from PS4 to PS5 and didn't earn any Trophies before April 1. Update 2.8.2 offers this workaround:

Load the PS4 version of Marvel's Avengers, and equip the Variable Threat Response Battle Suit. Then, migrate your PS4 save to PS5. If you do this, the next time you log in on the PS5 version, the Outfit will be unlocked.

On other platforms, the Founders' Gift may appear as locked for players who deleted their original save file and are playing on a new save file. Restarting the game will unlock the Founders' Gift for these players.

We have removed all Hero Card-related objectives to fix the issue where Update 2.8's removal of Hero Cards prevented the completion of certain mission chains.

Marvel's Avengers "final" patch is now available across all platforms.