Captain America and The Hulk Join The Avengers 60th Anniversary Funko Pop Collection

Funko’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest 60th Anniversary Pop and Pin sets continue with new Amazon exclusives.

Funko’s Marvel Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest 60th Anniversary Collection Pop and Pin sets continue with Captain America and The Hulk with retro comic book style. Both Pops come bundled with a matching enamel pin, and are Amazon exclusives that you can grab via the links below. Note that the Captain America and Hulk 60th Anniversary Funko Pop and Pin sets follow Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, and Iron Man in the collection. 

These new Marvel Pops are part of Funko’s weekly Wednesday drops, which you can keep tabs on right here via our master list. Also, make sure to check out Hasbro’s lineup of Marvel Legends figure releases from their recent Pulse Con 2023 event below. All of the figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. 

