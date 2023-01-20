Marvel's Avengers Announces Final Update, No New Content Planned

Marvel's Avengers will get no more new content updates after Update 2.8 releases in March, developer Crystal Dynamics said this week. That update will land on March 31st and will mark the end of features, heroes, and anything else lasting Marvel's Avengers players might've been looking forward to. The developer reassured players, however, that the game itself will still be playable both in a single-player and multiplayer capacity.

Rumors have vaguely hinted at this sort of thing for a while now with a more damning report from this week preceding this announcement. While Update 2.8 will indeed be the last one the game gets, Marvel's Avengers is technically already done with new content seeing how Update 2.7, the one that added the Winter Soldier, was the last one adding anything that's really new.

"Update 2.7, which added the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, is the last new content to be added to the game," the post said. "No new cosmetics are coming to the Marketplace, and all final balance updates will occur in Update 2.8 in March."

As is the case with any game that sells in-game currencies, the cosmetics marketplace will be closing soon enough, and credits will also be unobtainable. The Marvel's Avengers team said it'll be converting credits into in-game resources after the final update goes live on March 31st.

An important announcement about the future of Marvel's Avengers: https://t.co/hTmenK6wmJ pic.twitter.com/JVZNNDNzZy — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 20, 2023

"Along with the end of development, we'll also be turning off the cosmetics Marketplace," the post said. "When Update 2.8 launches on March 31, 2023, Credits will no longer be purchasable and all remaining Credit balances will be converted into in-game resources to aid ongoing adventures. Here is a table with the resources that will be granted based on existing Credit balance."

The announcement from the Marvel's Avengers team follows numerous reports alluding to a grim fate for the game. Past reports from noted Marvel's Avengers leaker Miller Ross suggested that the game would start winding down its content in 2023 and that some of the plans for future releases including new characters and features had been whittled down to kick off these plans.

Following that initial report, another inside look at the studio was shared by Miller this week that suggested Marvel's Avengers content updates would be winding down much sooner than expected. This report suggested that the game would be pulled from digital marketplaces but that the developers would look to keep it playable for a long as possible.

An FAQ included in the post answers further questions players may have about the limited future of the game.