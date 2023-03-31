Marvel's Avengers Final Content Update Live With Patch Notes

Marvel's Avengers got its final content update on Friday, March 31st to mark the end of any new content the game might get. This last update follows an announcement from earlier in the year when Crystal Dynamics set the date for the game's last hurrah and said that no new content would be planned afterwards. As a sendoff for the game, the Marvel's Avengers marketplace has been "unlocked' meaning that the majority of skins and other cosmetics are now free to use along with some new skins that have now been added to the game.

Aside from the obvious focus of the game getting no new content in the future, the biggest part of this update beyond that is the free cosmetics players can use. Some of those have been previewed recently with ones like a War Machine skin added to the game, though the patch notes say that "nearly" all of the MCU skins have been made free, so there are still some that apparently aren't, for some reason. Gear buffs were part of this update, too, along with bugfixes which Crystal Dynamics said should make heroes feel stronger overall.

With that said, you can check out the full patch notes for the game's final update below. Support for the game will officially end on September 30th, though players will be able to still play by themselves or online after that, too.

New Features

The Marketplace has been unlocked! What does this mean?

Nearly all MCU- and non-MCU-inspired Outfits, Emotes, Takedowns, and Nameplates are now automatically available on your Hero Card.



Items that are earned through the campaign, however, or purchased through the Cosmetic Vendor must be earned or purchased, respectively, as they always have been.



Both the Shipments system and Hero Challenge Cards have both been completely removed from the game. Items that were previously earnable from Shipments and Hero Challenge Cards are included in the hundreds of Marketplace items that are automatically granted when you update to v2.8.



You do not need to be connected to the internet to be able to access all of the unlocked Marketplace content after updating to v2.8.

As a thank-you to players who've been with us on the journey, we're granting a special Founder's Gift – Iron Man's 'Variable Threat Response Battle Suit.' This Outfit will be automatically granted to any player who has earned at least one Trophy/Achievement before April 1.

All existing Credits balances have been converted to in-game resources. The chart [seen here] breaks down that conversion. For questions regarding your balance conversion, please contact our Support team at: http://support.crystald.com/

Owned Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors have been completely removed from the game. In their place, there is now a permanent 1.5x multiplier on Fragments earned and XP gained.

There will be a small hotfix, Update 2.8.1, that goes live on April 4 to address a Known Issue. (This issue is detailed in the Patch Notes.)

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Friendly fire! AI Companions will no longer target Kate Bishop's Decoy when it is deployed during certain boss encounters.

We fixed an exploit where the Winter Soldier could activate the heavy intrinsic attack 'Blast Zone' as a heavy dodge attack if 'Vengeful Ghost' was not a purchased skill.

Banter between Jane and Bucky, which wasn't activating for some players, now triggers when intended.

Combat

We fixed an issue where Black Panther's 'Kinetic Boom' skill was not increasing the damage of 'Panther's Dive.'

Thor's 'Rampant Supercharge' perk now functions properly when 'Warrior's Fury' is activated.

Hawkeye's 'Rocket Arrow' wasn't initiating for some players when the 'Volatile Rockets' skill was activated, but the 'Rocket Arrow' now activates, as intended.

Switching gun types at the start of a charge animation no longer prevents the Winter Soldier from executing ranged power attacks.

You are no longer able to use the Winter Soldier's 'Press the Charge' skill without having first acquired it.

The Mighty Thor's gear perk 'Divine Blast Assistance' now applies intrinsic overload to teammates, as intended.

The Winter Soldier's 'Lethal Rampant Plasma Boost' perk now grants nanites when intended.

Ms. Marvel's 'Ultimate Lethal Cryo Administrator' gear perk now applies the correct number of Cryo charges to allies.

The Ultimate Lethal Plasma Administrator gear perk now grants charges when defeating an enemy on the initial hit.

The Winter Soldier's 'Reactive Gamma Administrator' gear perk now grants the correct number of charges to allies when using 'Soldier's Generosity.'

Similarly, we fixed the Winter Soldier's 'Reactive Gamma Administrator' perk so that it grants charges, as intended, to allies for hitting enemies with 'Bloodletting.'

Both the Winter Soldier's 'Cryo-' and 'Plasma Administrator' perks now grant charges to allies.

Ms. Marvel's 'Polymorph Counter Spike' perk now increases Critical Attack Damage, as intended.

Kate Bishop's 'Explosive Blast Frenzy' perk now increases the firing speed of explosive arrows, as intended.

We fixed an issue with Heroes and invisibility where completing a takedown would enable enemy attacks on the player while the invisibility effect was active. That's not how invisibility works!

Gear and Rewards

Endgame Mission Rewards (Both OLTs and Raid)

Superior gear can now be obtained from every completion, not just the weekly rotation.



Family Reunion and both versions of the Discordant Sound raid now grant up to PL 165 gear.



Events and Cloning Lab now provide a path to PL 175 gear.

Gear Upgrading – PL 165 to PL 175

Resources required to bring a piece of gear from the old PL cap to the new PL cap has been reduced.



Upgrade module cost is now capped at 150 per upgrade within this range.



Dismantling exotic gear returns 100 upgrade modules. 50 are returned from legendary gear.

Gear

Nanite charges from Cloning Lab gear now apply status damage via heavy melee attacks. Status build-up has been increased.

Cooldowns reduced for major artifact active effects.

Exotic artifact stat scaling improved.

User Interface

The Winter Soldier's skill icons now display properly in the Hero Terminal.

JARVIS is back online! The Cloning Lab gear reward charges were not always appearing on the HUD when defeating enemies, but charges now display properly.

Lorem oop-sum! We replaced the placeholder text that appears in Captain America's 'Vanguard Charge' skill with the correct description.

We repositioned Hawkeye's Heroic Mission Chain reward icon to appear in the correct place.

Art & Animation