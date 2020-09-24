Marvel’s Avengers Fixes Captain America’s Most Annoying Problem

Marvel’s Avengers recently revealed another big patch for the game, which will institute a number of fixes regarding loot, graphics, and enemy balancing. That said, one of the most important changes is to one of the game’s playable characters, namely Captain America. Those who have discovered breakable doors in the game will know how annoying it is that despite having a heavy attack Cap could not break down these obstacles, which often hide resources and strongboxes behind them. Thankfully the new patch fixes that issue, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Cap will now be able to use his heavy attack and break these obstacles down, meaning you won’t be penalized for not taking control of one of the other characters during the mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The patch also nerfed the homing projectiles that have become infamous, so hopefully, that means they are much easier to dispatch than they were previously.

Now the only real roadblock during missions are those control panels that Black Widow can access but most others can’t. That can be frustrating, so hopefully, that changes at some point too.

As part of the patch the team is awarding players some resources, and you can find their message below.

Hello Marvel’s Avengers community!

Patch 1.3.1 addresses a handful of large issues, including a fix for players being unable to accept Faction Missions / Villain Sectors.

We recognize and apologize that this bug prevented players from being able to earn specific rare rewards, and as such, are granting the following to all players:

250 Polychoron

500 Uru

These rewards can be claimed from Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 AM PDT until Thursday, October 1 at 10:00 AM PDT. You must view one of your Challenge Cards to activate this reward.

Thank you for the continued feedback!

– The Crystal Dynamics Team

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What other changes do you want to see? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!