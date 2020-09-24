Marvel's Avengers September 24 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Marvel's Avengers update is live on PS4, and will soon be live on Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. And to accompany the release of the update, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have released the update's official patch notes, revealing all of the new content, changes, improvements, and fixes being made to the game via the update. And as you as can see via the patch notes below, the update is pretty meaty.

The highlight of the update is likely Captain America's new ability, which is that he can now smash through doors. Meanwhile, Villain Sectors are also obtainable again. Beyond this, there's nothing super noteworthy coming with the update, but there's a lot of smaller changes, fixes, and improvements. For example, the honing missile has been fixed. Not a game-changing fix, but an appreciable one.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes:

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

Various Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative fixes, including: Various Crash & Stability fixes Fixed a rare issue when selecting “Once an Avenger” inadvertently sent the player to the wrong mission. Fixed an issue keeping some mission chains from completing properly when all requirements are met. (Example: Reigning Supreme)



COMBAT

Various combat fixes/tuning, including: Captain America can now smash through doors.* Fixed an issue where overcharge meters were inappropriately decreasing during a team finisher.

Tuning: Improved responsiveness when entering sprint flight from jumping as Iron Man. Improved responsiveness for light air hammer attacks as Thor. Improved reliability of Iron Man’s Thruster Uppercut. Improved presentation of Captain America’s sprinting block.* Tuned the SPIN Keeper’s standard attack, reduced heroic drain, and added an offscreen attack indicator.*

Tuning to Adept Drone, Synthoid Added new standard attack to Drone and Keeper. Adjusted homing attack to happen less frequently.* Adjusted homing projectile to be more balanced.* Increased global cooldown for all quantum homing projectile attacks.* Adjusted quantum shard projectiles so they are no longer unblockable .* , and Keeper:



GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS

Various Gear, Challenges, & Reward fixes/tuning including: Addressed an issue where refreshing a missing weekly mission would result in a crash. Weekly missions should now appear as intended. We've temporarily disabled refreshing incomplete challenges; full functionality will be restored in the next update. Addressed an issue where Villain Sectors would not properly refresh, which caused players to miss out on weekly rewards. Fixed additional issues that prevented daily requisitions from clearing as intended. Granted players the Iconic Iron Man outfit if they lost it due to an outfit bug. Fixed a broken Legendary reward that was incorrectly set to Power Level 1. Addressed issues with how the Insurmountable perk was being applied to gear drops. Fixed an issue where some users would not be granted any rewards upon completing an Elite Heroic Hive run. Guarded against a specific scenario that caused Kamala to lose a skill point. We are still investigating retroactive fixes. Adjusted loot tables in Mega Hives to increase the chances additional loot will be awarded.*



PC Specific Fixes:

Addressed a rare bug that results in a player’s Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.

Xbox Specific Fixes:

Addressed a rare bug that results in a player’s Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.