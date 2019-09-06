Marvel’s Avengers Builds on Hulk Fans’ “Favorite Storylines”

If Marvel fans have a favorite storyline or two featuring the Hulk, it sounds like there’s a good chance you’ll see those narratives or at least some reference to them in Marvel’s Avengers. Hulk is the latest of the superheroes being featured by the creators of the game, and in a Q&A session with voice actor Troy Baker who will lend his talents to the role of Bruce Banner, the actor said the game will feature “fan favorite storylines” featuring both Bruce Banner and his big green alter-ego.

In a thread shared by the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account that’s been featuring each of the game’s superheroes, Baker was asked how his portrayal of Bruce Banner will differ from ones we’ve seen in the past. Baker answered by saying Bruce is at the “emotional core” of Marvel’s Avengers’ story and that the memorable storylines will be present and built upon.

“Bruce sits at the emotional core of our story,” Baker said. “His relationships with the characters, which is often tenuous, spotlights his inner struggle. We’ve carefully crafted an arc for Bruce that simultaneously recalls fan favorite storylines and builds upon them.”

Did you know that it takes THREE talented actors to bring the Big Green & his brilliant human counterpart to life? Let’s start our #FollowFriday w/ industry-icon @TroyBakerVA, who lends his voice & performance to the contemplative Bruce Banner. pic.twitter.com/Ukf88BrDFc — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 6, 2019

While those who play Marvel’s Avengers might first think of themselves playing as the Hulk as opposed to playing as Bruce Banner, Baker said the game provided a chance to see what it’s like to portray the hero’s human form as well. When asked how he approached voicing Bruce Banner while knowing that the scientist is often overshadowed by the Hulk, Baker said the role allowed him to explore Bruce Banner’s human form and “the weight he bears.”

“This story is unique,” Baker said. “We really focus on who these people ARE, not just the powers they have. Action is in the explosion but drama is found in the aftermath. Playing Bruce in this space allowed me to explore him as a human and the weight he bears by being such a brutal force.”

To see the whole chat with Baker and all the actor’s answers, you can start at the top of the thread here or through the tweet above.

Marvel’s Avengers releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020.